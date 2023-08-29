Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Japan: Assembly Lines at Toyota's Auto Factory Shuts Down Amid Technical Glitch

Toyota doesn't believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation , said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.

Associated Press

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 12:50 IST

Tokyo, Japan

Toyota (Photo: Reuters)
Toyota (Photo: Reuters)

All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

The automaker doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.

It’s unclear when the lines will be back up. Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.

    • The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other auto parts stalled production in Asian nations affected by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

    The chips shortage woes had only recently started to ease for Japan’s top automaker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, Lexus luxury brand.

    first published: August 29, 2023, 12:50 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 12:50 IST
