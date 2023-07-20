JBM Auto Plans to Launch More Electric Buses in Ecologically Sensitive Western Ghats

JBM Auto on Wednesday said it plans to launch additional electric buses in ecologically sensitive Western Ghats, including Goa. The company, which has bagged orders for 5,000 electric buses countrywide, said it is considering deploying an end-to-end e-mobility ecosystem across India by devising and manufacturing products in the country.

“Our plans to launch electric buses in the region (Western Ghats), including Goa, is a reflection of our commitment to green and clean mobility," JBM Group Vice Chairman and Managing Director Nishant Arya said in a statement.

JBM Auto said it recently bagged orders for 5,000 electric buses from some state transport undertakings (STUs) and private companies. These orders constitute a combination of General Combination of Contracts (GCC) and independent orders. The company’s focus will remain on the electric bus segment, it added.