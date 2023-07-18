Jeep Adventure Assured Program Offers Ownership Experience at 27 Percent Lower EMI

In a groundbreaking move, the legendary American SUV brand, Jeep, has teamed up with Jeep Financial Services (JFS) to introduce a one-of-a-kind ownership program – Jeep Adventure Assured.

This initiative is a collaborative effort with ALD Automotive | Leaseplan, the renowned experts in automotive leasing and fleet management. The program is specially curated to cater to the aspirations of Jeep enthusiasts, offering a host of comprehensive benefits at an incredibly reduced monthly EMI.

The Adventure Assured program offers an irresistible starting price of just Rs 39,999/- per month. With this unbeatable pricing structure, adventure seekers can now hit the road with a 27 percent lower monthly EMI.

The Adventure Assured program includes an impressive range of benefits for the thrilling Jeep Compass and the dynamic Jeep Meridian. These benefits include:

Assured Buyback

With the Adventure Assured program, customers can bid farewell to worries about future regulations or uncertain upgrade plans. ALD guarantees a hassle-free buyback of up to 55 percent of the vehicle’s ex-showroom cost for 3-year and 4-year terms, with a generous mileage cap of up to 20,000 Kms per year.

Extended Warranty

The Adventure Assured program shields customers from unexpected repair costs by providing an extended warranty. This feature reflects Jeep’s unwavering confidence in the exceptional quality and durability of their vehicles.

Annual Maintenance & Repairs

The Adventure Assured program covers annual maintenance, including routine services and inspections. Moreover, the comprehensive package extends its care to cover repairs even beyond the purview of the warranty, encompassing essential components like tires and batteries.

Roadside Assistance

Jeep’s commitment to customer safety and convenience is unwavering. With the Adventure Assured program, customers enjoy 24×7 roadside assistance across the country. From flat tyres to dead batteries, expert help is just a phone call away.

Insurance