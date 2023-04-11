Jeep Meridian X, Upland Special Editions Launched in India, New Features Introduced

Jeep India has introduced two Special Editions of the Meridian SUV in the country. Named as Jeep Meridian X and Jeep Meridian Upland, these will be sold in limited numbers in the Indian market. While the former is aimed at urban buyers with several new features, the latter is solely built for offroad adventures.

The Meridian X and Meridian Upland Special Editions are presented in two additional colours Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. The duo of X Edition and Upland Edition retain several features from the standard version such as Panoramic Sunroof, Uconnect 5 infotainment system and 4X4 Selec-Terrain system.

Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Editions can be booked at the company authorized dealerships as well as online at the brand’s website with immediate deliveries. For the unversed, the Meridian range in India starts at Rs 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commemorating the launch of the Jeep® Meridian’s special edition in India, Mr. Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep® Brand India, said, “We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep® Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep® Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, appealing to a wider customer base."

Jeep Meridian Upland

The Meridian Upland Edition carries a lot of additional features in the form of roof carrier, side steps, splash guards, boot organizer, sunshades, special cabin, cargo mats, tire Inflator and a specially designed unique hood decal. Needless to state, Jeep Meridian has the best-in-segment acceleration and highest power-to-weight ratio as it does a 0-100kmph sprint in just 10.8 seconds while clocking a top speed of 198 kmph.

Jeep Meridian X

It flaunts body-colored lowers, grey roof and alloy wheels with Grey Pocket. In addition, the limited-edition model gets side moulding, puddle lamps and ambient lighting as standard. Furthermore, the buyers can also avail the rear entertainment package with a Wi-Fi enabled 11.6-inch screen at half of the selling price. The Meridian X is also available with the recently introduced Jeep Wave Exclusive Program.

