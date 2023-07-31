Jet Airways Gets Renewal of Its Air Operator Certificate From DGCA

Jet Airways on Monday got a renewal for the Airport Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the company said in a press release.

The Air Operator Certificate (AOC) was re-issued on May 20, 2022. However, since the airline did not start operations, AOC expired on May 19, 2023.

The applicant Jalan-Kalrock Consortium was confident that this renewal will pave the way for the grounded passenger carrier to revive its services in India

The renewal of AOC revalidates the confidence of the aviation regulator in the revival of Jet Airways, the release further said.

“JKC expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the aviation regulator, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and all other stakeholders, in showcasing their faith in JKC and in the revival of Jet Airways," the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said in its release.

In early morning trade, shares of Jet Airways jumped nearly 5 per cent to Rs 50.80 on BSE.

This comes after Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for bankrupt Jet Airways, last week announced the appointment of Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the airline’s accountable manager.

The appointment of Dhillon, a seasoned pilot who has also served in the Indian Navy, is effective from July, JKC said in a statement.