Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Jettwings Airways to Launch by October, to be India’s First-ever Airline from Northeast

Jettwings Airways to Launch by October, to be India’s First-ever Airline from Northeast

The airline got a no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry under the UDAN scheme. The airline is now in talks with the DGCA for the airline operator certificate

Advertisement

Reported By: Ridhima Bhatnagar

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 20:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Once Jettwings gets the approval for operations, it will be the first ever airline to operate from the northeast. (Image: ANI)
Once Jettwings gets the approval for operations, it will be the first ever airline to operate from the northeast. (Image: ANI)

India could have a new airline by the end of 2023 and its first from and for the northeast. Jettwings Airways on Wednesday announced that under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’ scheme, the civil aviation ministry gave them a no-objection certificate. The airline is now in talks with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the airline operator certificate.

Once Jettwings gets the approval for operations, it will be the first ever airline to operate from the northeast. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the management said it was hopeful of a launch in October. The airline is planning to begin with two aircraft, which will cover 16 routes and then expand, they added.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • The management said the initial plan was to connect locations within the northeast and then expand pan-India. It also said Jettwings Airways fleet will have state-of-the-art aircraft with dual-class configuration – business class and premium economy.

    On being asked about high airfares as a concern, the management said making money was not a priority for the airline but they wanted to help people realise their dream to fly.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 14, 2023, 20:16 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 20:16 IST
    Read More