Jettwings Airways to Launch by October, to be India’s First-ever Airline from Northeast

India could have a new airline by the end of 2023 and its first from and for the northeast. Jettwings Airways on Wednesday announced that under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’ scheme, the civil aviation ministry gave them a no-objection certificate. The airline is now in talks with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the airline operator certificate.

Once Jettwings gets the approval for operations, it will be the first ever airline to operate from the northeast. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the management said it was hopeful of a launch in October. The airline is planning to begin with two aircraft, which will cover 16 routes and then expand, they added.