JK Tyre Launches Premium Tyres Series Lineup For Luxury Cars in India

The company in its official press release says that the firm has plans to enlarge its portfolio of Levitas Ultra by introducing it in the 19 to 22-inch tire range in order to cover the entire gamut of luxury cars.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 13:36 IST

Delhi | Delhi

JK tyres' premium tyres series Levitas Ultra (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)
One of the leading tires and tubes manufacturer JK Tyre has been working on its premium tyre brand lineup named Levitas Ultra for a long period of time. Finally, the firm on Wednesday launched its latest superior tyre series in Delhi and expanded its presence in the fast-expanding luxury Car segment.

The new fine-quality tyres series have been unveiled by the company’s Chairman & Managing Director in Delhi, Dr Raghupati Singhania. The company in its official press release says that the firm has plans to enlarge its portfolio of Levitas Ultra by introducing it in the 19 to 22-inch tyre range in order to cover the entire gamut of luxury cars. The firm also claimed that the  Levitas Ultra has been rated 5 stars for fuel savings.

jk tyres’ premium tyres series Levitas Ultra (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

At the launch, reacting about the same, Singhania said that the company is proud of pioneering the role of developing world-class tyres in India. In addition, he said that the tyres are specially designed to offer a great driving experience to the customers in the luxury car segment as the product is engineered to offer unmatched performance across all key parameters of demanding categories such as handling, grip levels, noise reduction and braking.

The company in its official press release also says that with the healthy revival of the economy, the Indian automobile industry is witnessing an uptick in demand for luxury cars as the market has grown by nearly 50%. JK Tyre with the entry of Levitas Ultra is well poised to capitalize on this growth by timing it with the growing requirements in the market, the company added in press release.

