JK Tyres India Car Rally For Parliamentarians Held in Delhi, Multiple Vintage Cars Showcased

The leading tires and tubes company JK Tyres on March 26 flagged off the 8th edition of the India Car Rally for Parliamentarians. The event was held at Delhi’s Constitution Club. The event has been attended by Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur among others.
The rally has been organized with the objective to promote road safety among people. In order to educate people about the same, more than 70 politicians, bureaucrats, and other invitees took the part in it and hit the streets with their own vehicles on Sunday in the National Capital, where winning and crossing the chequered flag fastest was not the ultimate goal but to maintain specified times and average speeds (which are at par or lower than the legal limits) on various segments of a predefined route was.
