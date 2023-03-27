JK Tyres India Car Rally For Parliamentarians Held in Delhi, Multiple Vintage Cars Showcased

The leading tires and tubes company JK Tyres on March 26 flagged off the 8th edition of the India Car Rally for Parliamentarians. The event was held at Delhi’s Constitution Club. The event has been attended by Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur among others.

The rally has been organized with the objective to promote road safety among people. In order to educate people about the same, more than 70 politicians, bureaucrats, and other invitees took the part in it and hit the streets with their own vehicles on Sunday in the National Capital, where winning and crossing the chequered flag fastest was not the ultimate goal but to maintain specified times and average speeds (which are at par or lower than the legal limits) on various segments of a predefined route was.

Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, Dr Raghupati Singhania said that the team is proud to have partnered with the Constitution Club of India for the 8th JK Tyre Constitution Club of India Car Rally for Parliamentarians which reflects the commitment to driving safely. He said their awareness campaign for driving safely and responsibly, has been internationally lauded. I take this opportunity to call upon the lawmakers of the nation to take upon the mantle of ambassadors of road safety to the public at large, Singhania added in his statement.

Reacting to the same Birla also urged people to drive safely and leave early if they have to reach anywhere in order to avoid any mishap. He also expressed grief over the top politician who died in a road accident.

