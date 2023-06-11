JLR India Announces Monsoon Service Camp, Free Car Health Checkup on Offer

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has announced its annual Monsoon Service Event, starting from June 12 till June 17. During this event, customers can visit any authorised retailers in India and get their vehicles checked free of cost.

The event will allow the Customers to receive the assurance of JLR Genuine Parts, if necessary. Apart from this, clients also enjoy can enjoy exclusive offers on Branded Goods, Accessories and Value-Added Services during the mentioned period of time. Interested clients can enjoy the service by booking an advance appointment from the nearest authorized outlet from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm.

To make every journey during the monsoon season safe and secure, the brand also included an additional offer, under which the event offers a 32-point Electronic Vehicle Health Check-Up, Brake and Wiper check, Tyre and Fluid Level check, as well as a comprehensive Battery Health checkup without any charges.

For those customers who have chauffeur-driven vehicles, the service event will also include a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon season.