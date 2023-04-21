JLR to Invest 15 Billion Pounds in EV Push, Electric Range Rover Launch in 2025

Jaguar Land Rover is set to accelerate its transition to an electric-first, modern luxury automobile brand by 2030. The company will transform its Halewood plant in the United Kingdom to an all-electric production facility. The plant will manufacture the first of JLR’s next-generation medium-sized luxury SUVs, which will be an electric vehicle.

JLR is expected to invest £15 billion over five years in its vehicle programmes, artificial intelligence and digital technologies and people skills.

Also Read: Rajan Amba Appointed as New Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India

Advertisement

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that its next generation medium-size SUV architecture will be purely electric. The automaker also revealed that its Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, which currently manufactures the Ingenium internal combustion engines, will produce electric drive units and battery packs for JLR’s next generation vehicles. The facility at Wolverhampton will be renamed as the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre to reflect JLR’s transition towards EV.

Chief Executive Adrian Mardell reaffirmed his brand’s commitment to its Reimagine strategy, which aims for JLR to become electric-first. Mardell said: “I am proud to announce we are accelerating our electrification path, making one of our UK plants and our next-generation medium-size luxury SUV architecture fully electric. This investment enables us to deliver our modern luxury electric future, developing new skills, and reaffirming our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2039."

Advertisement

The first of the electric SUVs will be launched in 2025. The automaker also said that the first of three modern luxury Jaguars will be a 4-door GT. The model will be built in Solihull, which is located in the West Midlands, UK. The power output of the cars will be more than any previous Jaguar. More details regarding the new 4-door GT Jaguar will be put out later this year. The model will go on sale in selected markets in 2024, and will be delivered to clients in 2025.

Advertisement

The company will retain the flexible modular longitudinal architecture which is present in the Range Rover Sport and Range Rover models. The SUVs will have a range up to 700 km. They are expected to be priced from £100,000 (Around Rs 1 Crore). Pre-orders for the first electric Range Rover will start later this year. JLR will offer hybrid, internal combustion engine (ICE) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) options.

The British luxury brand will shift to a House of Brands approach in order to efficiently market the unique character of each of its brands - Range Rover, Discovery, Defender and Jaguar.

Read all the Latest Auto News here