Home » Auto » Kalaburagi Airport: Night Landing Facility Approved by DGCA

Kalaburagi Airport: Night Landing Facility Approved by DGCA

The permission that was accorded on May 17, will allow airlines to operate flight services in all weather at the Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka

Published By: Mayank Gupta

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Kalaburagi Airport (Photo: MoCA Twitter)
Aviation safety regulator DGCA has approved the night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka, an official release said on Monday.

The permission that was accorded on May 17, will allow airlines to operate flight services in all weather.

The Kalaburagi Airport was inaugurated in November 2019. There has been a demand for providing night landing facilities to the airport for a long time, the release said.

With the approval by DGCA for the night landing facility the Aerodrome License for the airport has been amended from VFR (Visual flight rules) to IFR (Instrumental flight rules) for all weather operations.

The airport has a 3175m x 45m runway (09-27) and an apron, which is suitable for parking three aircraft—one narrow-body A-320 and two regional jets, ATR 72/ Bombardier Q-400, as per the release.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

