Keeway K300N, K300R Become More Affordable After Massive Discounts, Check Latest Price Here

Keeway K300N, K300R Become More Affordable After Massive Discounts, Check Latest Price Here

The engines in the Keeway K300N and K300R are the same and are based on the same platform.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 19:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Keeway K300N and K300R (Photo: Keeway India)
Keeway K300N and K300R (Photo: Keeway India)

China-based motorcycle manufacturer Keeyway has been putting a lot of effort in order to spread roots in India. To attract new customers in the market, it has decreased the prices of its two features load bikes. K300 N has launched under the price bracket between Rs 2.65 lakh to 2.85. Now, can be purchased at the price starting price of Rs. 2.55 Lakh, which means customers can save up to Rs 30,000 on this model.

While the top variant named K300 R, which used to come between the price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh to 3.20 lakh, is now available at the starting price of Rs. 2.65 lakh, allowing customers to save almost Rs 55,000 after the price was revised.

Keeway K300 N (Photo: Keeway India)

The engines in the Keeway K300N and K300R are the same and are based on the same platform. The bike features a 292.4cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 27.5 horsepower at 8,750 revolutions per minute and 25 Nm of torque at 7,000 revolutions per minute. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. Apart from this, customers can get the motorcycle with a slipper clutch as well.

K300N comes with Sharp panels and a simple design, which enhances the overall road appearance of the vehicle. On the other hand, K300R features a fully-faired structure that makes it stand out from its rival. It also has clip-on handlebars, LED headlights, and a digital instrument panel.

Shahrukh Shah

first published: April 11, 2023, 19:30 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 19:30 IST
