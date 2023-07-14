Kia India Achieves Manufacturing Milestone of 1 Million Units, New Seltos Production Starts

Kia India has achieved the production milestone of 10 lakh units in the country. With the roll out of 1 millionth made-in-India car from the Anantapur factory in Andhra Pradesh, it has become India’s fastest and youngest carmaker to accomplish this feat.

The South-Korean automaker hosted a special ceremony at its global facility in Anantapur to celebrate this momentous occasion. The ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed guests from Govt. of Andhra Pradesh including Hon’ble Minister for Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs, Mr. Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology, Mr. Gudivada Amarnath, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Mr. Gorantla Madhav and Hon’ble Member of the Legislative Assembly from Penukonda, Mr. G Sankaranarayana.

This celebration also marked the start of production of the all-new Seltos which was unveiled a few days back in the Indian market. The bookings for the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has also started in the domestic market which now comes with 32 safety features including the Level 2 ADAS tech. In addition, it gets the much-awaited panoramic sunroof as well.

Advertisement

Unveiling the 1 millionth car, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “This is a big moment for us, our employees, and our partners who have lived and supported our journey and helped us in making Kia an integral part of Indian consumer’s lives today. We are extremely grateful for their support and the love of our customers. I feel that the future is bright for Kia India, and the new Seltos marks the beginning of an exhilarating chapter as we continue to drive towards automotive excellence in the Indian market. We will remain dedicated to driving innovation, pushing boundaries, and shaping the future of mobility in India."