Kia India Sets New Milestone By Exporting 2 Lakh Units, Seltos Remains Top Contributor

Hyundai’s sister company Kia, the fastest-growing carmaker has registered massive growth by exporting 2 lakh units in 95 countries to date. The company reported that half of the credit goes to one of the hot-selling products, Seltos, which contributed a 28 percent share (10,295 units) in the first quarter of 2023 in India, and a 68 percent share (1,35,885 units) to KIN’s overall international dispatches.

In a competitive and price-sensitive market like India, the brand somehow gained the trust of the customers, and become the undisputed leader in Recreational Vehicles (SUV & MPV Combined) exports for the third consecutive year in less than 4 years.

In addition to concluding FY 2022-23 with a revenue rise of 44 percent, the company achieved an exceptional 22 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in exports compared to the same period last year. With such commitment to innovation and excellence, the leading car manufacturer has established a secure spot of itself in the automotive sector both domestically and internationally.

Reacting to the achievement, Chief Sales & Business Officer of Kia India, Myung-Sik Sohn, said that the firm is proud to showcase the manufacturing prowess of next-gen Anantapur facility to the world by making, innovating, and investing in India and contributing to Government’s vision. The achievement also showcases how India, as a manufacturing hub, is ready to cater to the growing demand for SUVs globally.

In addition, Sohn also said that Kia Seltos has always been a best-selling product innovation and continues to maintain its winning reputation even in its 4th year. We are thankful to all the customers who have loved our products in Indian and global markets. This milestone will further inspire us to innovate and lead the trends in the automotive industry while keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do, Kia India’s Business officer added in his statement.

