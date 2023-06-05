Kia Seltos Achieves Sales Milestone of 5 Lakh Units in Just 46 Months

Kia India has announced that the Seltos mid-sized SUV has crossed the 5 lakh sales milestone in the country. It took less than four years (46 months, precisely) to achieve this feat. Originally launched in August 2019, Kia Seltos has become the fastest SUV with half a million units sales.

Introduced as a ‘Make in India, for the World’ offering, Kia Seltos faced tough competition from Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Nissan Kicks in the Indian market. The brand claims that it contributed 55 percent of Kia’s net sales including exports and domestic sales consumption. The South-Korean automaker exported more than 1.35 lakh units of the Made-in-India Seltos to nearly 100 overseas markets including the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Tae-jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India said, “The success of Seltos is a celebration of the extraordinary, an ode to the indomitable human spirit that refuses to settle for anything less than brilliance. It is a symbol of what is possible when passion meets innovation, and dreams meet reality. With Seltos, we have crafted a revolutionary driving companion that has captured the hearts and garnered the respect of more than 5,00,000 valued customers. It is an incredibly emotional moment for us as we witness Seltos’ incredible journey, evolving from a daring newcomer to an iconic symbol of badassery."

Kia Seltos is available in both petrol and diesel engine options with manual as well as automatic gearbox choices. Currently, it is the no. 2 mid-SUV in India after Hyundai Creta. The company sold over 27k units of the SUV in the first quarter of 2023 in India while it has continued to manage an average monthly sales of 9,000 units.

“With total sales of about 27,159 units during the first quarter of 2023, the Seltos continues to sell an average monthly over 9000 units even when there are multiple new innovations in the segment," added Park.