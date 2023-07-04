Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Kia Seltos SUV Facelift Unveiled: Get Details on Price, Color and Features

Kia Seltos SUV Facelift Unveiled: Get Details on Price, Color and Features

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Launch Live Updates: Kia India is all set to launch the 2023 Seltos facelift today in the Indian market

Advertisement

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 12:37 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)
2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Kia India is all set to launch the 2023 Seltos facelift in the Indian market. The new SUV will come with a plethora of cosmetic updates, including new features. The official launch in India will start in a few minutes from now. Stay tuned for more updates.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Launch: Latest Updates

Kia Seltos facelift 2023 launch will start at 12 PM and we will be bringing all the latest updates to you.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Advertisement

The Seltos 2023 facelift unveil event is about to begin.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Termed as ‘Badass 2.0’, the Seltos 2023 launch event has begun in New Delhi,

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India start the proceedings

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India says that more than 5 lakh Seltos SUVs have been sold in 4 Years

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Kia India is targeting customers between the 20 to 49 years age with the new Seltos

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift gets ADAS tech

Advertisement

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

The Seltos facelift interior cabin gets multiple new elements

Advertisement

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift gets petrol and diesel engine with five gearbox options.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Advertisement

The Seltos 2023 bookings will start from July 14 in India

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Advertisement

The 2023 Seltos facelift comes in three trims namely X-Line, GT Line and Tech Line

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

The 2023 Seltos facelift breaks cover

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift GT Line Clear Images Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Overview

Kia Seltos has been among the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. It comes with both petrol and diesel engine options while transmission choices include manual as well as automatic units. Being a 5-seater mid-sized SUV, it rivals Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

The 2023 Seltos facelift will boast of significant cosmetic updates along with new features in the cabin. The engines are expected to be carried forward from the ongoing model.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Launch Price

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Availability in India

The Seltos 2023 bookings will start from July 14 in India while the deliveries will begin in the next few days.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Colors

The New Seltos is available in 8 Monotone and 2 dual tones colour options for the Xclusive Matte Graphite colours. These colour options include the new Pewter Olive colour.

The other colours options include Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Xclusive MattGraphite  (X-Line), Glacier White Pearl + Aurora Black Pearl, and Intense Red + Aurora Black Pearl.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Features

The Kia Seltos 2023 will get a new dual-screen display for the fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. In addition, there will be a dual-tone panoramic sunroof. There is also huge buzz that the facelifted SUV will be equipped with ADAS tech which comprises of multiple advanced features.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Images

These are Exterior Images of the 2023 Kia Seltos.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - Side Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - Rear Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - Rear Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - Side Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

    2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - Front Closeup (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 10:38 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 12:37 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App