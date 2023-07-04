Kia Seltos SUV Facelift Unveiled: Get Details on Price, Color and Features

Kia India is all set to launch the 2023 Seltos facelift in the Indian market. The new SUV will come with a plethora of cosmetic updates, including new features. The official launch in India will start in a few minutes from now. Stay tuned for more updates.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Launch: Latest Updates

Kia Seltos facelift 2023 launch will start at 12 PM and we will be bringing all the latest updates to you.

The Seltos 2023 facelift unveil event is about to begin.

Termed as ‘Badass 2.0’, the Seltos 2023 launch event has begun in New Delhi,

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India start the proceedings

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India says that more than 5 lakh Seltos SUVs have been sold in 4 Years

Kia India is targeting customers between the 20 to 49 years age with the new Seltos

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift gets ADAS tech

The Seltos facelift interior cabin gets multiple new elements

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift gets petrol and diesel engine with five gearbox options.

The Seltos 2023 bookings will start from July 14 in India

The 2023 Seltos facelift comes in three trims namely X-Line, GT Line and Tech Line

The 2023 Seltos facelift breaks cover

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Overview

Kia Seltos has been among the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. It comes with both petrol and diesel engine options while transmission choices include manual as well as automatic units. Being a 5-seater mid-sized SUV, it rivals Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

The 2023 Seltos facelift will boast of significant cosmetic updates along with new features in the cabin. The engines are expected to be carried forward from the ongoing model.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Launch Price

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Availability in India

The Seltos 2023 bookings will start from July 14 in India while the deliveries will begin in the next few days.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Colors

The New Seltos is available in 8 Monotone and 2 dual tones colour options for the Xclusive Matte Graphite colours. These colour options include the new Pewter Olive colour.

The other colours options include Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Xclusive MattGraphite (X-Line), Glacier White Pearl + Aurora Black Pearl, and Intense Red + Aurora Black Pearl.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Features

The Kia Seltos 2023 will get a new dual-screen display for the fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. In addition, there will be a dual-tone panoramic sunroof. There is also huge buzz that the facelifted SUV will be equipped with ADAS tech which comprises of multiple advanced features.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Images

These are Exterior Images of the 2023 Kia Seltos.