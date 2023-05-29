Kia Sonet Facelift Spied Testing in South Korea, Global Debut by Mid 2024

The highly popular Kia Sonet is gearing up for an exciting mid-lifecycle facelift, and recent spy shots from South Korea have given us a glimpse of what’s to come. Expected to be unveiled by mid-2024, the Sonet facelift promises an extensive cosmetic overhaul both inside and out.

While retaining its current mechanical configuration, the upcoming model might also introduce a range of new features. Although the test prototype was heavily camouflaged, we’ve managed to uncover some intriguing details about the upcoming Sonet facelift.

Despite the mystery created by the camouflage, a few design elements have managed to peak through the cover. The Sonet facelift retains its sleek, horizontal headlamp design, although there may be some tweaks to the internals and LED Daytime Running Lamps. An intriguing new addition is a drop-down element that connects to the fog lamp housing below, resembling the design seen in Kia’s latest models like the EV9 and EV5 concept. This indicates the presence of an all-new front bumper. Furthermore, a wide central air intake with a larger mesh pattern than the current model is visible.

Advertisement

In terms of profile, minimal changes are expected for the Sonet, but a striking upgrade comes in the form of new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear end offers a glimpse of a vertically oriented tail-lamp design, likely connected by an LED light bar. This distinct styling choice can be seen in the Seltos facelift, EV9, and EV5 concept as well. Minor tweaks to the rear bumper are also anticipated.

Advertisement

While the interior remains concealed under heavy camouflage, it hints at the possibility of an updated dashboard design or new interior trims and panels. The Sonet already boasts class-leading features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, a sunroof, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and a Bose audio system. It will be interesting to see if Kia surpasses these already impressive offerings. Car enthusiasts can look forward to a potentially upgraded digital instrument cluster with enhanced information display and vivid graphics, a welcome improvement over the current Sonet’s rather basic unit.

Advertisement

Also Read: 2023 Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11.85 Lakhs

Despite the visual enhancements, the mechanical aspects of the Sonet facelift are expected to remain unchanged. Kia recently introduced RDE- and E20 fuel-compliant engines to the Sonet lineup, and these are likely to carry over to the refreshed model. This means that the Sonet will continue to offer two petrol engine options: an 81 bhp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated variant and a 118 bhp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol option, as well as a 114 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. Gearbox options for all engines are expected to remain consistent.

The eagerly awaited Sonet facelift is slated to hit the market towards the end of this year. Kia has yet another surprise in store with the upcoming launch of the Seltos facelift in July. Once released, the Sonet will continue its fierce competition against rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 300. Brace yourselves for a thrilling ride with the revamped Kia Sonet stealing the show on the roads soon!