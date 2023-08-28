Trends :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Home » Auto » Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ Gets Electric Sunroof, Priced at Rs 9.76 Lakh

Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ Gets Electric Sunroof, Priced at Rs 9.76 Lakh

With this, Kia Sonet becomes the only sub 4-metre SUV in India to offer electric sunroof under Rs 10 lakh price tag

Advertisement

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 14:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ with Electric Sunroof (Photo: Kia)
Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ with Electric Sunroof (Photo: Kia)

Kia India has introduced electric sunroof as standard feature in the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant in the country. It has been priced at Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom), thus making it the only sub 4-metre SUV in India to offer this feature as standard under Rs 10 lakh price tag.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Sonet’s journey has been defined by its ability to redefine norms and enhance drive experiences. With the addition of the electric sunroof to the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+variant, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and value, catering to the discerning needs of our customers. This reaffirms our dedication to provide an exceptional Kia ownership experience that leaves a lasting impression."

top videos
  • Priyanka & Ranveer's Bond In Dil Dhadakne Do Is How A Sibling Bond Should Be | RakshaBandhan Special

    • As for features, it comes loaded with 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple Carplay and wireless phone projection, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, Fully automatic air conditioner and Auto headlamps. Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ is powered by a 1.2L Smartstream petrol engine which develops top power of 82 bhp and peak torque of 115 Nm.

    Kia Sonet was launched in 2020 in India and so far, over 3.3 lakh units of the SUV has been sold in the last three years in the domestic market. The company is offering a 3-year free maintenance and 5-year warranty coverage along with a zero down payment option for the Sonet.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

    first published: August 28, 2023, 13:56 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 14:00 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App