Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ Gets Electric Sunroof, Priced at Rs 9.76 Lakh

Kia India has introduced electric sunroof as standard feature in the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant in the country. It has been priced at Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom), thus making it the only sub 4-metre SUV in India to offer this feature as standard under Rs 10 lakh price tag.
Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Sonet’s journey has been defined by its ability to redefine norms and enhance drive experiences. With the addition of the electric sunroof to the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+variant, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and value, catering to the discerning needs of our customers. This reaffirms our dedication to provide an exceptional Kia ownership experience that leaves a lasting impression."
As for features, it comes loaded with 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple Carplay and wireless phone projection, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, Fully automatic air conditioner and Auto headlamps. Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ is powered by a 1.2L Smartstream petrol engine which develops top power of 82 bhp and peak torque of 115 Nm.
Kia Sonet was launched in 2020 in India and so far, over 3.3 lakh units of the SUV has been sold in the last three years in the domestic market. The company is offering a 3-year free maintenance and 5-year warranty coverage along with a zero down payment option for the Sonet.