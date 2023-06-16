Kinetic Energy to Revive the Iconic Luna Moped as 'e Luna'

Luna, an iconic name in the Indian moped market, is set to make a grand comeback. Kinetic Energy, a leading company in the electric vehicle industry, is reviving the adored model Luna.

The beloved product is now all set to be brought back with a brand-new electric vehicle, quite aptly named ‘e Luna.’ The news was recently announced by Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the CEO of Kinetic, on Twitter.

In a nostalgic tribute to the Luna’s rich heritage, Motwani shared a picture on Twitter, featuring her father, Arun Firodia, riding the iconic Luna, along with a vintage Chal Meri Luna advertisement. “A blast from the past!! ‘Chal Meri Luna’ and it’s creator.. my father, Padmashree Mr. Arun Firodia! Watch this space for something revolutionary & exciting from Kinetic Green….u r right …it’s “e Luna," read the caption of the post.

Enthusiasts and industry watchers have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the e Luna, and their patience has finally been rewarded with the recent leak of an image online. The leaked photo provides a tantalising first look of the vehicle. From the image, it is pretty evident that the e Luna retains the original model’s signature design cues, including a tubular frame.

The e Luna features a square headlamp housing and an instrument console on top, reminiscent of its classic predecessor. The comfortable riding experience is ensured with a two-piece flat seat and a spacious horizontal footboard, providing ample room for riders. Kinetic has infused the e Luna with a touch of sophistication by using a black base color contrasted with vibrant red accents, adding a modern twist to the timeless design.

While technical details about the e Luna are being kept under wraps, the leaked image indeed offers some intriguing insights. It suggests that Kinetic may be targeting the last-mile delivery segment with this electric moped.

The leaked image also reflects the inclusion of pedals, which could prove beneficial in situations where the battery runs out of charge, providing an additional level of convenience and usability. While specific technical specifications and performance details of the e Luna are yet to be officially disclosed, the picture has already generated some serious excitement among potential buyers.