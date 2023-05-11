Know The Bengaluru Trains Cancelled Or Diverted Due To Maintenance Work

The South Western Railway (SWR) Zone’s Bengaluru Division is undergoing some maintenance work because of which the movement of trains in the Northwestern Railway passing through this division will be affected. Moreover, a traffic block will be taken in the Ambala division of Northern Railway due to railway work in the Saharanpur yard. Due to this, a lot of NW Railway trains will be cancelled or rerouted.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations officer of Northwestern Railway, Bengaluru informed that train number 12976, Jaipur-Mysore will be affected due to the ongoing maintenance work on this division. The train will depart from Jaipur on May 29. However, instead of taking the Bengaluru Cantt route, it will be diverted and taken through the Yelahanka-Lottegollahalli-Yesvantpur-Bengaluru instead.

Apart from this, a traffic block is being taken for laying the RCC box and slab on bridge number 221 in Saharanpur yard on the Ambala division of Northern Railway. Rail traffic will be affected due to the traffic block. Due to this work, the following train services operated on North Western Railway will be affected:-

Cancelled train services (from originating station)

Train number 14712, Shri Ganganagar-Rishikesh train service will remain cancelled on May 21.

Train number 14711, Rishikesh-Shri Ganganagar rail service will remain cancelled on May 21.

Diverted train services (from originating station)

Train number 14646, Jammu Tawi-Jaisalmer train service which will depart from Jammu Tawi on May 20 will be diverted via Jagadhri Workshop, Yamuna Nagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarpur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Meerut. In place of Cantt, Meerut City, Modinagar, Muradnagar, New Ghaziabad and Ghaziabad, the changed route will operate via Panipat.

People who are planning to book tickets for the above-mentioned trains must check the diversion and cancellation schedule and plan accordingly. Other available trains can be considered while booking tickets.

Speaking of South Western Railway (SWR), it recently decided to continue the one-minute experimental stoppage of Train no. 07331/07332 SSS Hubballi-Solapur-SSS Hubbali Passenger train at Padanur station for a period of six months from May 11 to November 11. The announcement came as a tweet from DRM Hubballi which was retweeted by SWR.