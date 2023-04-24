Kochi Water Metro: India's first Water Metro Launch Tomorrow, All You Need to Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch India’s first “Water Metro" services in Kochi, Kerala on April 25. The metro, which is funded by the Kerala government and the German bank KfW, will start with eight electric hybrid boats. The Kochi water metro will connect 10 islands in and around the southern city. The project will have 38 terminals and 78 electric boats.

PM Modi shared some photos of the Kochi water metro on his Twitter handle and called it a “significant enhancement" to the city’s infrastructure.

“A significant enhancement to Kochi’s infrastructure! The Kochi Water Metro would be dedicated to the nation. It will ensure seamless connectivity for Kochi," he wrote.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has predicted that the project will give a boost to travel and tourism in the city. In a tweet on April 22, he called it “Kerala’s dream project". On the eve of its inauguration, here is everything you need to know about the Kochi water metro:

Built at the cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore, the Kochi water metro will begin service from the High Court-Vypin terminals to the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals as part of its first phase.

The metro’s special feature will be its floating pontoons which can stay at the same level as the boat in case of tidal variations.

Passengers can travel on the water metro using the “Kochi 1" card of the city’s metro network. They can also book their tickets online. The tickets are priced from Rs 20. Regular passengers can avail weekly and monthly passes.

All terminals of the Kochi water metro will be facilitated with automated fare collection, as per the official website of the project.

There are 15 routes planned as part of the water metro project, with navigational buoys and assistance throughout the routes. The routes will utilise inland waterways in and around Kochi with Cochin Port Trust Waters and National Waterway 3 forming the major share. The project will also use other inland waters and existing routes under irrigation.

The Kochi water metro, which will measure 76.2 km in total, will also have rescue cum workshop vessels for supporting the main boats in times of emergencies.

