Kochi Water Metro: Airtel Becomes First Telco to Launch 5G Services, Covers All Stations

Airtel has announced the availability of its 5G plus service across Kochi’s water metro stations. With this, the company has become the first telecom operator to launch its 5G services for the passengers of India’s first water metro service. Commuters using the Kochi Water Metro service between the High Court-Vypin Terminals and the Vytilla-Kakkanad Terminals can use this service.

“It is yet another milestone in our ambition to deliver blazing fast 5G speeds to as many of our customers as possible, including on waterways". Said Amit Gupta, COO, Kerala, Bharti Airtel, as quoted by Times of India. He also expressed his happiness about this project and said that they are delighted to be at the forefront of this transformative project which includes the delivery of 5G services to every user.

Ten islands around Kochi are connected by battery-operated electric hybrid boats to form the first water metro service in India. The service started running on two routes—Vytilla to Kakkanad and Kerala High Court to Vypin. Commuters in the area are increasingly using this kind of transportation.

As per the report of Telecom Talk, the availability of Airtel’s 5G service is now in more than 3,500 Indian cities and towns across the country after the inclusion of water metro stations in Kochi. The company recently announced it has surpassed the milestone of 10 million unique consumers on its 5G network across the nation. Airtel said that the milestone is on track to its goal of bringing 5G service to every town and key rural area by the end of March 2024.

The Water Metro services in Kochi were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25. The metro’s special feature includes a floating pontoon which can stay at the same level as the boat in case of tidal variations. All terminals of the Kochi water metro are equipped with automated fare collection, as per the official website of the project.