Kochi Water Metro: More Than 6,500 Passengers Board Ferries On First Day Of Service

The Kochi Water Metro was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India’s first water-based metro finally started its operations and on the first day itself, more than 6500 people used it for traveling.

The water metro witnessed a huge number of passengers on the first day of its service. It was reported that 6,558 passengers boarded the boats on the first day. As per the reports shared by the officials, the commercial operations started at 7 am and closed at 8 pm.

It was also reported that every 15 minutes, Water Metro ran between the High Court and Vypin terminals. It was learnt that the ferries will kickstart the services on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route from Thursday onwards.

Talking about the ticket prices, for the High Court-Vypin route, a single trip ticket costs Rs 20. The cost of traveling between Vyttila and Kakkanad is Rs 30. Apart from this, the Kochi Water Metro is also set to provide weekly, monthly, and quarterly passes to commuters, which will allow them to save more money.

For a weekly trip pass, the ferry charges Rs 180 and provides 12 travels. While the monthly trip pass can be purchased at Rs 600, under which commuters can enjoy 50 trips. The water ferry management has set the price of Rs 1,500 for the quarterly pass (3 months). At this amount. the passenger can avail 150 trips.

In order to provide a smooth travel experience in the Kochi Water Metro, the management also launched Kochi One Card, under which the passenger could book tickets through Kochi One application.

