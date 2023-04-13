Kolkata Metro Takes First Underwater Journey, Here's All You Need to Know

Kolkata Metro, in a first, created a historic moment by running underwater through a tunnel in the Hooghly river. The said tunnel in question lies 13 metre below the riverbed while 33 metre beneath the ground level. There are four stations on this metro route namely Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah, and Howrah Maidan. Reportedly, Kolkata Metro takes nearly 45 seconds to cross the underwater tunnel.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro To Introduce QR-Code Based Tickets On North-South Line

Terming it an historic event, Metro Railway general manager P Uday Kumar Reddy said: “Trial runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade station will be conducted for the next five to seven months, following which regular services on this stretch will begin."

Advertisement

The maiden journey by the Kolkata Metro through the tunnel was undertaken with only officials and engineers on board. As per reports, the 520 metre long tunnel is constructed under East West Metro Corridor of Kolkata which runs from Salt Lake Sector V in the eastern part to Howrah Maidan in the west all along the river. The travel time between Howrah and Sealdah is reduced to 40 minutes as compared to the 1.5 hours by road. The congestion at both the ends is also met with ease due to this.

According to the officials, the tunnel construction work between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade was rather challenging due to the congested areas in the vicinity of Brabourne Road in the Burrabazar area. Several residents, living in houses more than a century old, had to be shifted in hotels during the construction work.

Read all the Latest Auto News here