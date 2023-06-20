Krafton Collaborates with Bugatti for battlegrounds Mobile India, Details Inside

Great news for all players in the battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)! In order to provide a better and luxury gaming expirence to all enthusiasts, the South Korean gaming company Krafton has partnered with the high-performance car maker Bugatti, under which it is giving players a lifetime opportunity to sit behind the two of its most super expensive and exclusive cars of the brand.

All About Bugatti Super Cars

As per the official information shared by the firm, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand and the Buggati La Voiture Noire, as well as a themed Bugatti Oranment and Parachutte will be available to the BGMI players. They will be able to can enjoy the luxury expirence virtually starting from 20 to August 6.

The newly added model in the range, Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse name itself translates to speed, is considered one of the fastest and most powerful machines worldwide. The car that attains the speed of 408.84km/h initially retailed at 2.2 million dollars, and is currently sold out every. Now, this power can be experienced in the BGMI, and the players can taste the thrilling speed of the machine virtually.

Bugatti’s 110th Anniversary