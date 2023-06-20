Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Krafton Collaborates with Bugatti for battlegrounds Mobile India, Details Inside

Krafton Collaborates with Bugatti for battlegrounds Mobile India, Details Inside

The brand informed in the official release that with only one model in existence, this partnership brings BGMI players a one-of-a-kind experience to the players,

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 12:04 IST

New Delhi, India

KRAFTON Collaborates with Buggati (Photo: Krafton)
KRAFTON Collaborates with Buggati (Photo: Krafton)

Great news for all players in the battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)! In order to provide a better and luxury gaming expirence to all enthusiasts, the South Korean gaming company Krafton has partnered with the high-performance car maker Bugatti, under which it is giving players a lifetime opportunity to sit behind the two of its most super expensive and exclusive cars of the brand.

All About Bugatti Super Cars

As per the official information shared by the firm, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand and the Buggati La Voiture Noire, as well as a themed Bugatti Oranment and Parachutte will be available to the BGMI players. They will be able to can enjoy the luxury expirence virtually starting from 20 to August 6.

Advertisement

The newly added model in the range, Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse name itself translates to speed, is considered one of the fastest and most powerful machines worldwide. The car that attains the speed of 408.84km/h initially retailed at 2.2 million dollars, and is currently sold out every. Now, this power can be experienced in the BGMI, and the players can taste the thrilling speed of the machine virtually.

 Bugatti’s 110th Anniversary

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Rashmika Mandanna Teases Ranbir Kapoor | Sidharth's 'Yodha' Delayed? | SRK Congratulates 'Baby' KJo
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • In addition to the in-game arrival of the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, players will have the unique opportunity to drive the one-of-a-kind Bugatti La Voiture Noire. This has been unveiled to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and created in homage to the famous long-lost Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, the one-off La Voiture Noire is a tribute to Bugatti’s own history.

    The brand informed in the official release that with only one model in existence, this partnership brings BGMI players a one-of-a-kind experience to the players.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 13:21 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 12:04 IST
    Read More