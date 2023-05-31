KTM 200 Duke All Set to Get LED Headlight, To Be Priced at Rs 1.97 Lakh

In an exciting development for KTM enthusiasts, the popular 200 Duke motorcycle in India is set to receive a significant upgrade. The LED headlight, previously available only on the larger 250 and 390 Dukes, will now make its way to the 200 Duke. This eagerly awaited version, equipped with the advanced LED headlight, will be priced at Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Introduced in 2012 as KTM’s first motorcycle in India, the 200 Duke quickly became a favorite among riders. In 2020, it received a significant update, featuring the sleek and aggressive design inspired by its larger siblings, the Super Dukes. With the addition of the LED headlight, the 200 Duke will now closely resemble the larger Dukes, further elevating its appeal.

While the European markets have seen even the smaller 125 Duke equipped with an LED headlight and TFT display, the Indian market’s price-conscious nature has influenced KTM’s decision. The company understands the value Indian customers place on affordability. Therefore, the 200 Duke will not receive the TFT screen, continuing with its KTM, 200 Duke, LED headlight, India, motorcycle, upgrade, pricing, ex-showroom, Super Duke-inspired styling, brightness, spread, halogen unit, TFT display, LCD display, affordability, variant, visibility, riding experience, 125 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke, European markets, technology, advancements, motorcycle enthusiastscurrent LCD display. This LCD display is the same as the one found on the 250 Duke, which also boasts an LED headlight, leaving the TFT display exclusive to the 390 Duke in India.

KTM ensures that customers have options based on their preferences and budget. For those who prioritize a brighter headlight, the LED-equipped 200 Duke offers an excellent choice. However, riders who do not require this upgrade can still opt for the current halogen headlight variant, available at a similar price of Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). With just a slight difference of Rs 4,000, KTM provides flexibility to cater to the diverse needs of motorcyclists.

The introduction of the LED headlight to the 200 Duke demonstrates KTM’s commitment to incorporating advanced technology into their lineup. By offering this significant upgrade at an attractive price point, KTM continues to redefine the standards of the 200cc motorcycle segment in India.

Source: Autocar India