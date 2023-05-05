KTM 390 Adventure V Starts Reaching Dealerships: Report

KTM fans are eagerly waiting for the low-seat-height variant of the 390 Adventure motorcycle. Latest reports suggest that the low-seat-height variant of the KTM 390 Adventure motorcycle has begun reaching dealerships. Reportedly, KTM is calling this bike the 390 Adventure V.

Although KTM has not officially launched the 390 Adventure V, the two-wheeler is already available for purchase at several dealerships. KTM has priced the 390 Adventure V at Rs 3.38 lakh (ex-showroom), as reported by Autocar India. Interestingly, this is the same price as the standard model.

The low-seat-height variant of the 390 Adventure motorcycle will cater to short riders. The standard model has an 855mm seat height and this was quite problematic for short riders. But the significant drop of 25mm in seat height in the 390 Adventure V will make the motorcycle more accessible to short riders.

Advertisement

Also Read: 2023 Nex-Gen KTM 390 Duke: Test Mule Spied in Europe, Key Details Revealed

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has managed to achieve the lower seat height by adopting a new suspension feature with reduced travel at both ends. The ground clearance has also reduced slightly as a result of the change.

KTM 390 Adventure V will boast of the same performance, essence and form that is seen on the standard variant. The 390 Adventure V will come with a 373.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 37 Nm peak torque as well as 43 BHP. This is the same engine that powers the standard model.

The 390 Adventure V will also share the braking setup of the standard model. A 320 mm disc at the front and 280 mm at the rear supported by dual-channel ABS will carry out the braking duties.

Last month, KTM had launched a new, low-cost variant of the 390 Adventure bike, the 390 Adventure X. The company had priced this bike very competitively at Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Advertisement

While the 390 Adventure X is significantly cheaper than the 390 Adventure, it misses out on features like the quickshifter, traction control, and cornering ABS. The 390 Adventure X uses a LCD panel instead of the Bluetooth connectivity-equipped TFT display. At the same time, elements like the all-LED lights, bodywork and the engine are similar to the 390 Adventure.

Read all the Latest Auto News here