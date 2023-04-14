KTM 390 Adventure X Launched at Rs 2.8 Lakh in India

In a bid to attract a wider audience to its fold, KTM has launched the 390 Adventure X, a low-cost variant of its popular adventure motorcycle, at an introductory price of Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the Adventure X significantly cheaper than the current KTM 390 Adventure, which is priced at Rs 3.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

In order to bring the price down, KTM has omitted several electronics from the bike, including traction control, quickshifter, and cornering ABS. However, the dual-channel ABS setup has been retained, with the option to switch off ABS at the rear wheel, making it easier to slide the bike while riding off-road.

It remains to be seen whether the new variant will have Bluetooth connectivity equipped colour-TFT display or the simpler LCD display of the KTM 250 Adventure. Apart from the omission of certain electronics, the Adventure X is identical to the existing 390 Adventure, with features such as all-LED lights, bodywork, and engine, suspension, etc. The Adventure X will be available in Orange and Dark Galvano colour options.

The KTM 390 Adventure X offers a powerful engine with 43.5hp power and 37Nm peak torque, making it a great value for money option for those who want a powerful adventure motorcycle without the extra frills. The new variant costs only Rs 36,000 more than the KTM 250 Adventure, while the price gap between the KTM 390 Adventure X and the Royal Enfield Himalayan (Rs 2.15 lakh) is Rs 65,000. Although the gap is significant, the KTM 390 Adventure X offers a more modern and powerful engine, making it easier to sit at higher highway speeds than the RE.

Overall, the launch of the KTM 390 Adventure X will make the powerful adventure motorcycle more accessible to a wider audience, offering a great value for money option for adventure enthusiasts.

