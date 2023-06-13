KTM Electric Scooter Test Mule Spotted, Hinting at Future Lineup Expansion

KTM, the renowned Austrian company, is gearing up to expand its vehicle portfolio to include both present and future models. The latest buzz surrounds KTM‘s electric two-wheeler lineup, which the company has been teasing for some time now.

Recently, the first set of test mules was caught on the camera, revealing a sporty and robust electric scooter that bears a striking resemblance to the EMotion concept.

While it’s unclear if this electric scooter is a KTM or Husqvarna product, one thing is certain: Bajaj will be in charge of manufacturing it at the new Akurdi plant created just for EV production, which will go by the name Chetak Technology.

Advertisement

It is highly likely that this test mule belongs to KTM rather than Husqvarna. The scooter’s design differs from the Husqvarna Vectorr conecpt that was just introduced. Further evidence came from the fact that the test engineer was seen riding in KTM riding gear. The mule’s vertically positioned dual projector setup is a design cue from KTM rally motorcycles.

Also Read: New-Gen KTM 390 Duke Might Get a Bigger 399cc Engine, Launch in July 2023

The EMotion concept from Kiska was also specifically designed to reflect KTM’s angular and edgy looks. Although the wide-body panels on the latest test mule differ from those on the EMotion concept model, they still share a remarkable resemblance, and it is very likely that KTM will develop them.

It’s important to understand that this is not the standard step-through scooter. The floorboard-mounted battery draws attention due to the presence of a sizable tunnel above it. The battery compartment itself flaunts a blue tag that reads “Clima Energiefonds" (Climate Energy Funds), which denotes the EU and Austria’s electric vehicle subsidies.

Advertisement

The scooter boasts a tall windscreen, an 8" touchscreen instrumentation system located behind it, a muscular front apron, sleek side body panels, tall alloy wheels (probably 14") at both ends, a single-piece seat, a custom CNC-milled aluminum swingarm, a grab rail, and an air-cooling jacket. The production pieces will probably be cast, therefore it’s important to note that these CNC-milled metallic parts are only being used for prototype.