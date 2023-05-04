Ladies' Special Train To Connect Panipat-Sonipat To Delhi From May 8

Given the problems women face while travelling from Haryana to Delhi, Indian Railways has decided to start a special train from Panipat-Sonipat to New Delhi for women. This train will be operational from May 8. The train has been planned especially for working women, who travel every day to work. Now they can board from all major and minor railway stations between Panipat and New Delhi.

Numerous NCR women travel to Delhi in search of employment. Most of them travel by local rail, but many of them also take buses. Because both men and women take the train, women frequently encounter difficulties. The Ministry of Railways has decided to operate a women’s special train in light of this. The time of the special train will also be kept according to the working women so that they can come to Delhi in the morning at the office and return home on time in the evening.

Presently, Western Railways, which is one of the 19 zones of Indian Railways, runs 8 ladies’ special trains that are exclusively reserved for female commuters. A separate counter is present for ladies only at some stations for ticketing purposes also. Some of the stations covered by this train in Mumbai are Churchgate, Virar, and Borivali. One of the many trains runs from these stations. One of them is the Church Gate-Borivali ladies’ special train. It is a 12-coach train for ladies that departs from Churchgate at 5:39 pm and will arrive at Borivali at 6:48 pm. This facility is provided for the safety, security and convenience of women when they are travelling.

Advertisement

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited gets Navratna status:

The Ministry of Railways announced on Wednesday that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a central public sector organisation under its purview, has been awarded Navratna Status. This new status to RVNL will give the company a significant boost in terms of advancement, especially as it expands its reach outside of the railway industry and into international projects. These benefits include improved power delegation, increased operational independence, and financial autonomy.

RVNL was founded in 2003. After the company’s board of directors was chosen, business operations started in 2005. In 2013, Mini-Ratna status was given to it. This company was formed to complete rail infrastructure projects quickly and generate additional budgetary funds for Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) projects.

Read all the Latest Auto News here