Lamborghini Celebrates its 60th Anniversary With Three Exclusive Huracán Models

Iconic Italian carmaker Lamborghini celebrates its diamond jubilee with the release of three limited edition models from its popular Huracán series. The Huracán EVO Spyder, Huracán STO, and Huracán Tecnica showcase impressive designs and innovative technology that will surely leave car enthusiasts in awe.

The special series includes dedicated liveries that enhance the spirit of each model, and to highlight their exclusivity, Lamborghini has adorned each car with a carbon fiber plate displaying a 1 of 60 emblem, with the logo 60th painted on the doors.

The highest performing model in the family is the Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omologata), boasting a naturally aspirated 640 horsepower V10 engine. The 60th Anniversary Edition will be available in two versions, both inspired by high-performance athletic sportswear or team colors using tone-on-tone hues. The first version showcases shades of blue with a Blu Aegeus body, an interior featuring a combination of Nero Cosmus (black) and Grigio Octans (gray) Alcantara, details in Nero Ade, and contrasting embroidery in Blu Amon (blue). The second version features a body with a combination of Grigio Telesto (gray) and Nero Noctis (black) exposed carbon fiber, while the Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans Alcantara interior features stitching and leather details in Rosso Alala (red) leather. Both versions have the 60th anniversary logo embroidered on the seat and come equipped with 20-inch forged aluminum Hek rims with a matte black finish.

The Huracán Tecnica is a versatile model within the range, capable of performing well on both the road and the track. There are two versions available, both of which draw inspiration from motorsport and incorporate the colors of the Italian Tricolore flag. The first version features a Grigio Telesto (gray) body with Nero Noctis (black) and Rosso Mars (red) detailing, which is echoed in the Nero Ade Alcantara (black) interior with Rosso Alala (red) accents. The second version has a Bianco Asopo (white) body with Verde Viper (green) accents, which are also present in the Nero Ade Alcantara interior. Both versions come equipped with 20-inch Damiso shiny black rims.

The EVO Spyder is the most lifestyle-oriented model in the Huracán range, offering top-notch performance alongside a refined character and an open-air design. The 60th-anniversary edition of this car can be customized with a Blu Le Mans body and contrasting Bianco Isi (white) details. The same color scheme is echoed in the Nero Ade Alcantara interior, with embroidery in Blu Amon (blue) and piping in Bianco Leda (white) for added style. Alternatively, there is another version with a Verde Viper body combined with Bianco Isi details and a Nero Ade Alcantara interior upholstered with Rosso Alala and Bianco Leda details. Both special versions come equipped with 20-inch Damiso shiny black rims.

The limited edition models will be unveiled on Friday, April 21 at the Segheria in Milan, an exhibition space that will also host the European debut of the new Lamborghini Revuelto, following its global launch last month.

