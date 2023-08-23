Lamborghini Unveils Its New EV Concept Named Lanzador, Details Here

Lamborghini officially debuted the Lanzador concept at the 2023 Monterey Car Week in California. It is the brand’s first fully electric vehicle (EV) and the fourth series production Lamborghini.

The manufacturer revealed its plan and programme for decarbonisation and electrification back in 2021.

The four-seater electric crossover SUV concept foreshadows the manufacturer’s first entirely electric model, and its styling is similar to previous models in the brand’s lineup. The Lanzador foreshadows the series model that will be built in 2028.

Lamborghini Lanzador: An All-New Segment

The Lanzador concept, a breathtaking four-seater electric crossover SUV, offers a tantalizing glimpse into Lamborghini’s electrified future. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Urus and Sián models, this concept retains the brand’s signature styling while forging a new path towards sustainability.

Furthermore, Lamborghini intends to launch a new car segment named Ultra GT with this new offering. The Lanzador is being considered as a replacement for the V12-powered plug-in hybrid Reveulto, which debuted earlier this year.

Contrary to popular belief, Lanzador is not Lamborghini’s first fully-electric concept to be revealed globally; that accolade goes to the Terzo Millennio concept from 2017. Lanzador is the fourth car to be introduced as part of Lamborghini’s Direzione Cor Tour electrification strategy, according to reports.

Lamborghini Lanzador: Specifications

Under its sleek and captivating exterior, the Lanzador packs an impressive all-wheel drive system powered by twin motors that powers each axle. The aggregate peak power output is stated to be above 1 megawatt, which is comparable to 1340 horses. Drivers can also modify power delivery between the two motors to customise performance distribution.

Lamborghini has not officially divulged any details on its battery specs or range, although Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Stephen Winkleman, has forecasted a range of more than 300 miles (480 km) on a single charge, as per Financial Express.

The new Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving dynamics control system enhances the driving experience. This system will include a number of sensors and actuators to ensure exact driving behaviour. Furthermore, an active chassis with a steerable rear axle and air suspension allows the Lanzador to tailor itself to diverse road conditions.

Lamborghini Lanzador: Design And Aerodynamics

The Lanzador is only 1500mm height, yet having more ground clearance than standard grand tourers. In addition, the driver, who Lamborghini refers to as the ‘pilot’ in this situation, sits very low, like in a conventional sports vehicle. The Lanzador’s design is heavily influenced by spaceships, which highlights the EV’s aerodynamic capabilities.

In terms of aerodynamics, Lanzador features the LA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) system, which provides maximum efficiency in the concept car’s Urban mode and maximum downforce in performance mode.