Lamborghini Urus S Launched in India At Rs 4.18 Crore

Italian luxury automaker Lamborghini has finally launched the much-awaited Urus S in India at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom). The Urus S is an upgraded version of the popular Urus SUV, which has been one of the company’s best-selling models since its launch in 2018.

In terms of design, the Urus S comes with a new front bumper design that incorporates a matt black-painted stainless steel skidplate and five further style configurations that combine body color, shiny black, and carbon fiber components. The new lightweight carbon fiber painted bonnet and visible carbon fiber roof add to the athletic elegance of the vehicle. The rear bumper has also been given a stylish revamp, featuring a matt black-painted lower part with a new twin-pipe exhaust design in brushed steel as standard. The Urus S provides a range of rim choices, such as 22" Nath rims finished with titanium matt and diamond polish, as well as 23" Taigete wheels in alternative bronze and diamond polish finishes.

Lamborghini’s Urus S has upped its game with a sleek and fully-revised color and trim offer that includes two new options - the Bi-color Sportivo and Bi-color Sophisticated. The stitching pattern of the Urus Performante has been incorporated into both new options, with the Bi-color Sportivo offering a more stylish use of complementary color. Furthermore, the Bi-color Sophisticated black leather trim now offers a range of contrast color options. Among them are the tasteful new hues of Blu Leandro and Verde Aura, as well as classic shades of tan, cream, and brown. This provides owners with ample opportunities to customize their Urus S according to their lifestyle, adding a touch of understated luxury that never goes out of style. Moreover, the Urus S’s connectivity features are top-of-the-line, with connected navigation, in-car control services and security features that can all be accessed through Lamborghini’s Unica App. Smartphone integration and smartwatch controls - including the virtual car key function - further enhance the Urus S’s connectivity credentials, making it the perfect vehicle for the tech-savvy driver.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman, and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said, “The Urus’ commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV: the Urus S elevates that reputation."

Performance-wise, it is equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine delivering a power output of 657 bhp, the same as the Urus S’ Performante stablemate. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds, with a top speed of 305 km/h. Its twin-turbo engine delivers a maximum torque of 850 Nm, and a retuned exhaust system that delivers a sharper note in each drive mode.

The vehicle offers four drive modes - STRADA, SPORT, CORSA, and EGO, which provide both super sports driving enjoyment and smooth handling. The Urus S also features off-road drive selectors - TERRA, NEVE, and SABBIA - that adjust the torque response and body balancing according to the terrain requirements. TThe powertrain calibration of the vehicle is identical to that of the Urus Performante, guaranteeing exceptional responsiveness and performance. The Urus S also provides luxurious everyday driving pleasure with its finely-tuned chassis settings, making it the ultimate lifestyle Super SUV for any road condition.

