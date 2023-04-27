Land Rover Expands Defender Range, Introduces Defender 130 Outbound

The luxury car manufacturer Land Rover is expanding its off-roading lineup. In order to woo its target audience, the company has added a new Defender 130 Outbound along with the 493 bhp Defender 130 V8 and a new heritage-inspired County Exterior Pack for Defender 11.

The company has introduced Defender’s new additions so that the customers for the segment can have better off-road capability and superior comfort.

Know everything about Defender 130 Outbound

The company has tried every possible thing to make Defender 130 Outbound stand out in the competitive market. Now the off 4×4 comes with a subtle, purposeful look with a Shadow Atlas Matt finish to the bumpers and grille insert, while side vents are finished in Anthracite. To complement the Outbound design, 50.80 cm (20) wheels in a Gloss Black finish are being offered.

Defender 130 Outbound can be purchased in P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium engine options. Both the powertrain comes with Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology in order to provide great optimum performance and efficiency to the customers

Defender 130 V8

The Defender 130 lineup is now come with the inclusion of a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine, providing a compelling blend of horsepower, cruising smoothness, and capability.

Let’s talk about the design and exterior first, it features Quad outboard-mounted exhausts, a sliding panoramic roof with a black contrast roof, ‘V8’ external badging, Matrix LED headlights with signature daytime running lights, darkened tail lights, privacy glass, and 22-inch satin dark grey alloy wheels, which provides an aggressive look to the car.

The company claims that 130 V8 can go from 0 to 100 kph in as little as 5.7 seconds and can accelerate the SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, credit goes to its 485 bhp of power and 610 Nm of peak torque.

County Exterior Pack for Defender 110

The new County Exterior Pack also has been introduced for Defender 110, which means customers who want to customise their SUV as per their requirements, can go for it.

The County Exterior Pack is available in 110 in SE and HSE variants. It comes with several feature such as is the County logos along the doors and body sides, while lighted treadplates greet the driver and passengers with a distinctive County image. The striking 50.80 cm (20) alloys come in two colours, including Gloss White to match the outer pack’s distinctive design.

