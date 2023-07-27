Lectrix LXS G3.0, G2.0 E-Scooters Launched, Price Starts at Rs 1.03 Lakh

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable mobility, Lectrix EV, the renowned electric mobility arm of SAR Group, has launched LXS electric scooter.

Having said that, the electric scooter is offered in a total of two variants namely LXS G2.0 and LXS G3.0. The former is offered at an introductory price of Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom). While the price of the latter is yet to be revealed. The pre-bookings have already begun at Rs 499. Furthermore, the limited period introductory offer will allow riders to own these cutting-edge electric scooters from the 16th of August onwards, in more than 100 cities and dealerships all over India.

Boasting an astonishing 93 game-changing features, these cutting-edge electric two-wheelers are set to redefine urban commuting like never before.

Safety takes center stage with the Lectrix LXS scooters, boasting an impressive array of 36 safety features to keep riders protected on the road. The scooters also incorporate 24 smart features and 14 comfort features, designed to offer modern, intelligent, and connected mobility to riders.

At an affordable price of just Rs 1 lakh, these electric scooters offer first-in-class innovations further making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.

The Lectrix LXS G scooters redefine the riding experience, featuring an integrated navigation system, smart safety features, voice assistant, and a robust chassis that has been rigorously tested over 2.6 lakh kms. Besides these, the smart connected features of these vehicles allow for updates over the air, ensuring riders always have access to the latest advancements.

K Vijaya Kumar, the dynamic MD & CEO of Lectrix EV, emphasized that the LXS G series is designed for young Indians who aspire to carve their own path to success without relying on conventional connections. Lectrix’s commitment to providing quality, affordable, and connected mobility aligns perfectly with the needs of the forward-looking Indian Gen Z. The brand envisions easy and risk-free transitions to electric mobility as the key to unlocking progress for the younger generation.