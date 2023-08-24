Lectrix LXS Moonshine EV Scooter Launched To Celebrate Chandrayaan 3's Lunar Success

Lectrix has launched a limited-edition LXS Moonshine electric scooter in the country.

This exclusive edition e-scooter is a tribute to India’s momentous voyage into space, a celebration set against the resounding triumph of the Chandrayaan 3 mission executed by the venerable Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Vikram lander smoothly landed close to the lunar south pole just the other night, marking a glorious milestone in the universe. The LXS Moonshine serves as a representation of India’s cosmic ascent and is embellished with a dazzling insignia of two upward-pointing arrows. An emblem not just of space, but of Lectrix’s own journey as well.

With the launch of Chandrayaan 3, the story of Moonshine’s unveiling was carefully timed. The veils were lifted from the enigmatic Moonshine as Vikram tenderly touched the moon’s surface. An ingenious campaign beckoned dreamers to Instagram, posing the question, “What’s Your Moon?" Enthusiasts from all walks of life hurled their aspirations, seeing them catapulted to a virtual lunar landscape that conveniently redirected to the company’s website.

In a fervent discourse about this remarkable launch, the illustrious MD & CEO, Mr. K. Vijaya Kumar, voiced, “For the vibrant Indian Gen Z, the sky is not the limit; it’s just the beginning. Their dreams stretch to the moon and beyond. The Indian lunar odyssey exemplifies the zenith of human ambition empowered by cutting-edge technology. At Lectrix, we fervently urge our patrons to crystallize and conquer their personal summits."