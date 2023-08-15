Legendary Off-Roader 'Jonga' Set for Majestic Comeback By Year End

In an exhilarating development, the iconic off-roader ‘Jonga’ is all set to make a comeback by the end of this year. This news has certainly created a buzz amongst the off-roading enthusiasts and military aficionados.

This renowned vehicle, whose name is an acronym for “Jabalpur Ordnance and Gun Assembly," is said to be witnessing a successful comeback under the capable leadership of the Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) in India. Notably, the VFJ presently functions under the authority of the Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), whose proud headquarters are located in the vibrant city of Chennai. This institutional powerhouse holds the intellectual property rights for the indomitable Jonga.

Reveling in this exciting development, Sanjeev Bhola, the sagacious Senior General Manager at VFJ, revealed to the media that the ambitious Jonga revival project has already ascended to an advanced stage of realization. Bhola passionately expressed his dedication to steering this venture to unprecedented heights.