Lexus Aims to Double Car Sales in India in 2023, Considers Local EV Production

Lexus has set an ambitious target for itself in the Indian market. Toyota’s luxury car brand aims to double its new car and SUV sales in India in 2023. Despite economic headwinds, the carmaker is confident of achieving this goal on the back of sustained booking and demand momentum in the marketplace. Furthermore, the automaker is exploring the possibility of assembling more vehicles in India, including electric vehicles.

Naveen Soni, president of Lexus India, opened up about his company’s plans on the sidelines of Lexus India’s sixth-anniversary celebrations. “The luxury car market is growing at a fast clip and Lexus too has been growing rapidly. We are confident of 2X growth this calendar year on the back of improved chip supplies," Naveen Soni was quoted as saying by Autocar Professional at the event.

Mr Soni also added that Lexus will roll out cars of different categories in India. The company is adding SUVs, vans and sportscars in order to cultivate a different customer base.

Reports suggest that Lexus will soon launch the new RX SUV, LC 500 and the LM luxury MPV in India.

Lexus LM 350 luxury MPV has generated tremendous interest among car enthusiasts ever since it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The Lexus LM is essentially a Toyota Vellfire and is expected to be priced over Rs 1 crore. The LM 350 boasts of Lexus-specific design elements and ultra-luxurious interiors. In fact, LM 350’s interiors will likely be more plush than even the Toyota Vellfire. LM 350 will come with reclining and ventilated captain’s seats at the back separated by a modern touchscreen control panel in the middle. The panel contains controls for the seats, the climate control and the audio controls. Other creature comforts include a large 26-inch display, a refrigerator and an umbrella storage area for the rear passengers.

The powertrain of the Lexus LM consists of a self-charging hybrid system that encompasses a 2.5-liter petrol engine with a power output of 148 bhp, along with two electric motors, each assigned to one of the axles. LM 350 will certainly appeal to those buyers whose first priority is comfort. On the other hand, the LC 500h is for those buyers who want a premium sports car in the mould of a sedan.

