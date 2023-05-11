Lexus TX SUV's Design Element Revealed In Teaser, Global Debut Soon

Lexus has unveiled the first glimpses of its much-awaited TX SUV. The teasers feature a rear quarter panel, offering a look at the ‘floating’ roof design of the premium SUV. Lexus TX will reportedly be the brand’s more premium take on the Toyota Grand Highlander. The upcoming SUV will be offered in a three-row seating layout with improved space compared to the previous-generation RX-L three-row.

According to a Car and Driver report, Lexus has filed trademark applications for the monikers TX350, TX500h and TX550h+. This essentially means that the TX SUV will be offered in three powertrains which include petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Furthermore, the TX is expected to be mechanically similar to the Grand Highlander.

Toyota’s Grand Highlander is available with three engines. The engine on the base variant is a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder. There’s also a hybrid-assisted 2.5-litre four-cylinder. Hybrid Max is the range-topping powertrain that generates 362 horsepower and can sprint from 0-100kph in just 6.3 seconds.

The Grand Highlander is pitched as a ‘perfect’ SUV for outdoor adventures. Lexus will likely market its TX SUV on similar lines.

Toyota’s flagship SUV boasts of features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a head-up display, and heated and ventilated seats for the first and second rows. Toyota has also added tremendous safety features to the Grand Highlander. The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite provides lane departure alerts with steering assist, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, and road sign assist. It remains to be seen if Lexus adopts all or some of these features.

The Grand Highlander is built on the TNGA-K platform and will go on sale in the next few months.

Meanwhile, Lexus is set to expand its India portfolio. The luxury carmaker will soon roll out the new RX SUV, LC 500 and the LM luxury MPV in the country.

Lexus’ LM 350 luxury MPV, in particular, has generated tremendous buzz in the market since it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The LM 350 will boast ultra-luxurious interiors. This includes reclining and ventilated captain’s seats at the back, a large 26-inch display, a refrigerator and an umbrella storage area for the rear passengers.