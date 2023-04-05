Made-In-India Harley-Davidson First Look Leaked On Internet, Check Specs And Launch Date

The homegrown leading two wheelers manufacturer Hero MotoCorp in collaboration with Harley Davidson has been working to introduce motorcycles for quite a long time. Now, finally, it seems like the company almost has reached there as the images have started coming out of the testing phase.

However, the company has not shared any specific details regarding the same as yet. But, one thing is sure, once launched, it will give fair competition to Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa, Honda H’Ness 350, TVS Ronin, and BMW G 310 R.

What to expect from Hero MotoCorp X Harley Davidson

According to the leaked images, it appears that the bike shares the typical DNA of Harley Davidson, which is going to make it a stand out choice among the rivals. The leaked images show that the bike will feature a classic circular headlight including Harley-Davidson lettering in the DRL along with three ice cube LED units. Reports say that the all-new Hero-Harley bike will not come with the retro-style design, and several styling cues in the viral photos clearly support this claim.

From the back, the bike resembles the Street Rod 750 a little, and the muscular fuel tank appears to have been influenced by the new Nightster. But photos suggest that the upcoming bike from Hero and Harley Davidson will be far better than the Street 750, which was also manufactured in India.

Amid this, the engine and power details are still a mystery. If rumors are to be believed, it could feature a 400cc engine that is likely to generate power output around 15–20 bhp. It’s expected that the gearbox will be a six-speed unit without the slip-and-assist clutch. There are hopes that the bike might be loaded with several features including a Rain mode and a Sport mode that allow the riders to have a safe riding experience.

As far as the chassis is concerned, it is too early to comment on that, but after giving a close watch to the leaked photos, it seems like some sort of tubular frame. The bike will feature USD forks up front, while a gas-charged twin shock system will be used for the rear. To reduce expenses, the company has chosen a twin-shock system rather than a mono-shock.

Expected launch date?

The report says that the motorcycle is production ready and expected to launch at the end of this year.`

