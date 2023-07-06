Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Made-in-India VW Taigun Secures 5-Star Rating in Latin NCAP Crash Tests

Made-in-India VW Taigun Secures 5-Star Rating in Latin NCAP Crash Tests

In Latin American countries, the India-made Taigun comes with multiple safety features including six airbags, electronic stability control, and among others.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 19:54 IST

United States of America (USA)

VW Taigun (Photo: Latin Latin NCAP)
VW Taigun (Photo: Latin Latin NCAP)

The mid-size SUV Volkswagen Taigun has been grabbing the headlines ever since it was launched in 2021. Again! the car became the talk of the town after achieving a 5-star safety rating in the car crash test by global Latin NCAP.

Report says that the vehicle successfully scored 39.99 points for the adult occupant safety rating. While the child passenger seat got 45 points.

Made-in-India VW Taigun Crash Test by Latin NCAP

As per the details shared by the Latin NCAP, the India-made Taigun provides decent protection to all passengers during the crash test.

The Latin NCAP also published the report, under which it revealed that the adult occupants in the front seats did not sustain any critical injury during the crash test. The dummy’s neck and head also remained in good condition. Even their knees also did not sustain any major impact after a heavy hit.

Made-in-India VW Taigun Pole Impact Test

When it comes to side pole impact, the passenger’s abdomen and pelvis also got the maximum protection. While the chest protection was marginal. As far as the child safety rating is concerned, a 3-year-old dummy was placed inside the cabin on a child seat, which received sufficient protection, and was able to prevent head exposure during the crash test.

    • Made-in-India VW Taigun Safety Features

    In Latin American countries, the India-made Taigun comes with multiple safety features including six airbags, electronic stability control, a parking sensor at both ends, an automatic breaking system, seat belt reminder, speed alert, and child lock among others. The particular model also features impressive safety ratings in different categories. It has achieved 92.47 percent scores for adult occupants, 91.84 percent for child passengers, and 55.14 percent for pedestrian protection and vulnerable road users.

    About the Author

    Shahrukh Shah

    first published: July 06, 2023, 18:10 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 19:54 IST
