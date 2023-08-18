Mahindra Announces Launch Dates of Four Electric SUVs, All You Need To Know

Mahindra took the center stage at its Futurescape event held in the picturesque landscapes of Cape Town, South Africa on August 15.

The event, marked by excitement and anticipation, witnessed the grand unveiling of the Thar.e and Global Pik Up concepts, and the remarkable OJA tractor series.

The company also announced the launch dates and other details for its four future electric SUVs - Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07.

In addition, Mahindra unveiled a new logo for its next line of electric SUVs. The new emblem symbolises “infinite possibilities" and pays homage to the automaker’s historic racing history. The automaker has collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman to develop an auditory identity named “Le Chalaang."

Over 75 sounds are included in this sonic hymn for purposes like as drive sounds, seatbelt alerts, and turn indications, as per Autocar India. Mahindra has further collaborated with Harman and Dolby Atmos to provide a 360-degree surround sound experience in its forthcoming EVs. This will be supplemented with active ambient lighting and high-resolution animations.

Mahindra Electric SUV Lineup: Powertrain Options

During the event, Mahindra revealed that all the next electric SUVs will be built on the INGLO platform. Mahindra introduced three motors that will power future vehicles. The XUV.e will feature a Valeo motor that produces 170 kW (231 hp) of power and 380 Nm of torque, according to the manufacturer.

The Mahindra BE.05 and BE.07 electric SUVs will be powered by VW (Volkswagen) front and rear-mounted motors, as per Times of India. The front axle-mounted motor will provide 80 kW (109 hp) of power and 135 Nm of torque, while the rear axle-mounted motor will generate 210 kW (286 hp) of power and 535 Nm of torque. These powertrains have already been tested, reports add.

In terms of the battery pack, the manufacturer also presented a 79-kWh lithium fluorophosphate (LFP) cell battery, which will be advantageous over the LFP apps currently available on the market. The battery is said to charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes.

Mahindra Electric SUV Lineup: Launch Dates

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will go on sale in December 2024, according to the carmaker. The electric SUV will be built on the Mahindra XUV700’s ICE platform. The Mahindra XUV.e9, which will go on sale in April 2025, will come next. Also, the XUV.e9’s interior and powertrain will be shared with the XUV.e8.