Mahindra Automotive Becomes Title Sponsor of IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Monday unveiled India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd as the title sponsor and announced legendary MC Mary Kom and Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar as the brand ambassadors of the IBA Women’s World Championships 2023, scheduled to be held here from March 15 to 26.

India is hosting the event for the third time and several top-notch pugilists are expected to participate in the Championships to be held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here.

Ajay Singh, President, Boxing Federation of India said, “We are delighted to welcome Mahindra Automotive as our lead sponsor. BFI and Mahindra share a common vision of women empowerment through sport and I am happy to see them as our partner in this mission."

“The presence of Mary Kom and Farhan Akhtar as the brand ambassadors for the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships will add immense value to our mission of encouraging women’s participation in boxing. Mary Kom is a legend of our sport and Farhan Akhtar is a Bollywood icon who has made several inspiring sports movies including one about boxing. The association with these two youth icons will enhance the prestige of this World Championship and help promote the sport across the country. The event will also help showcase to the world India’s potential as a host for big global tournaments," he was quoted as saying in a release on Monday.

The partnership is in line with Mahindra Group’s initiatives to empower women in fields such as sports. Mahindra will be hosting exciting contests for customers to enjoy the championship and create unforgettable memories.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted to be associated with the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, which is a significant step towards promoting women’s boxing globally. We acknowledge the tremendous growth in viewership and followers of women’s boxing over the years, which highlights the strength, resilience, and toughness that women embody in the face of challenges.

Mary Kom, a bronze medallist in the London Olympics, is the most decorated boxer in the history of the Women’s World Championships, having clinched the title six times along with a silver and bronze.

“India is hosting the World Championships for the third time and it is a special and rare honour. It will underline India’s strength as a sporting nation in front of a global audience. I am delighted to be a part of this tournament and I am certain that this will be a golden page in India’s sporting history," said Mary Kom.

Farhan Akhtar is a passionate sports lover and is also popular for his lead roles in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofaan, which showcased the journey of a boxer.

During the event, Farhan will engage with the boxers and will spread the excitement of the tournament through his social media handles too.

Talking about his association with the event, Farhan Akhtar said: “As an avid sports lover, I have followed the journey of our girls, cheered and applauded every time they brought glory to India in this sport! I hope that all of you will watch the exciting bouts and get inspired by these women from around the world. I would also like to give a special mention to BFI who are doing a tremendous job by encouraging and supporting women in the field of boxing. And finally, good luck to all the players participating in this event. Todun taak!"

A total of 350-plus boxers from 74 countries have registered so far for the biennial event which has a prize pool of INR 20 crore for the very first time.

