Mahindra BE.05 Electric SUV Spotted Testing Near Chennai, Launch Set for October 2025

In an exciting development, the eagerly awaited Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV has been caught on camera during its testing phase close to Mahindra Research Valley on the outskirts of Chennai. The BE.05 made its international premiere in the UK about a year ago, and this sighting has left enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

The BE.05 SUV’s test model is quite similar to the concept vehicle revealed last year. However, if you look closely, you can see some slight modifications. The exterior styling has been refined, with smoother lines and fewer cuts and creases. In addition, the unconventional camera-based wing mirrors seen on the concept have been replaced with conventional wing mirrors.

While the massively flared wheel arches seem to have been toned down, the aggressive front fascia retains the captivating C-shaped LED DRL treatment from the concept. The window line has also been adjusted to appear more conventional compared to the concept’s design.

Advertisement

The BE.05 continues to have a distinctive and striking appearance thanks to its distinctive four-door SUV-coupe style. Dimensionally, the concept model stands at 4,370mm in length, 1,900mm in width, 1,635mm in height, and a 2,775mm wheelbase. The manufacturing version is anticipated to have a comparable footprint.

Also Read: SMEV Proposes Rs 3000 Crore Rehabilitation Fund for Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

In terms of changes, the concept’s prominent air duct on the bonnet has been replaced with a more conventional design. The flush door handles, although not clearly visible in the spy shots, are likely to be relocated to a more conventional position rather than being placed on top of the door as seen in the concept.

The BE.05 perfectly portrays the SUV-coupe look thanks to the way its sloping roofline blends into the back end. It has striking C-shaped taillights and a highly stylized bumper at the back. Before going into production, the design will get minor adjustments.

While interior spy shots of the production-spec BE.05 are yet to surface, the concept version featured a dual-screen layout, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a rotary control with a large gear selector.

Advertisement

The Mahindra BE.05 will be part of the brand’s new generation of all-electric SUVs built on the INGLO EV skateboard platform. Although precise powertrain details for the BE.05 are yet to be disclosed, we know that this platform will adopt a standardized battery pack design with Blade and Prismatic cell structures.