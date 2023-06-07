9-Seater SUV Mahindra Bolero Neo+ to Make a Comeback with BS6 P2 Compliance & Impressive Features

Mahindra is all set to reintroduce the Bolero Neo+ in the country after much anticipation. The SUV, which shares its roots with the TUV 300+, has undergone rigorous testing by the company.

Although Mahindra had discontinued the model earlier due to concerns about the costs associated with transitioning to BS6 P1 standards, it seems the time is now right for its return. The engine details of the SUV have been leaked online.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ has been homologated with BS6 P2 compliance, in accordance with the most recent emission requirements, which went into effect in April 2023. The car also complies with RDE standards, OBD-II diagnostic requirements, and E20 compatibility standards. Similar to other well-liked Mahindra vehicles like the XUV300, Thar, Scorpio N, and Scorpio Classic, this revised version of the SUV is powered by a 2.2L diesel engine.

The power figures for the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ remain unchanged from when it was initially homologated in May 2022. In Power Mode, the SUV delivers 118 bhp of power at 4000 RPM, while Economy Mode offers 93.69 bhp of power at 3600 RPM.

Furthermore, the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is offered in two trim levels that span a total of five variants for the Passenger Vehicle (PV) segment, along with one variant for the Commercial Vehicle (CV) segment. The range begins with the P4 7Str variant, which includes a third-row front-facing bench seat. The P10 trim, on the other hand, offers an additional variation denoted by (R), which may indicate the inclusion of body cladding or other extra features. Both the P10 and P10 (R) trims are available in 9-seater and 7-seater variants. The SUV is expected to come with a 6-speed manual transmission that drives the rear wheels.

