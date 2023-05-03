Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Sales Crosses 62K Mark in April 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Sales Crosses 62K Mark in April 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd closed last month selling 62,294 vehicles, up from 45,640 units sold in April 2022

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:42 IST

Chennai, India

Mahindra & Mahindra (Photo: IANS)
Mahindra & Mahindra (Photo: IANS)

Boosted by the sales of its utility vehicle models, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd) closed last month selling 62,294 vehicles, up from 45,640 units sold in April 2022.

According to M&M, it sold 34,694 utility vehicles last month against 168 units in April 2022, while the sales numbers for cars and vans were 4 units (358 units in 2022). The total number of vehicles in the passenger segment sold was 34,698 units last month.

Also Read: Tata Motors India Sales Dip 4 Percent in April to 69,599 Units

M&M sold 20,231 units (17,402 units in 2022) of its commercial vehicles and 5,552 units (3,009) of three-wheelers including electric models. The company shipped out 1,813 units (2,703 units) last month.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M the company is optimistic of consolidating its position in the sub-3.5-ton light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment with the recently launched All New range of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

About the Author

Paras Yadav

first published: May 03, 2023, 10:42 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 10:42 IST
