Home » Auto » Mahindra & Mahindra Sells 6 Percent Stake in CIE Automotive

Mahindra & Mahindra Sells 6 Percent Stake in CIE Automotive

Mahindra & Mahindra has sold 2,29,80,000 equity shares representing 6.05 percent of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 11:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Mahindra Group (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)
Mahindra Group (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said it has sold over 6 percent stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive.

The company has sold 2,29,80,000 equity shares representing 6.05 percent of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, a listed unit of the company, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: Mahindra Automotive Becomes Title Sponsor of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

The sale has been executed on the stock exchanges at a gross price of Rs 357.39 per share, it added.

RELATED NEWS

Also Read: Mahindra Automotive Becomes Title Sponsor of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

Advertisement

Following the sale, the shareholding of the company in Mahindra CIE Automotive has come down from 9.25 per cent to 3.19 per cent of its share capital, Mahindra & Mahindra said.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

first published: March 14, 2023, 11:41 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 11:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot In Colourful Bikini As She Holidays In Miami, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+20PHOTOS

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari Look Stunning As They Attend Alanna Panday's Pre-wedding Functions, See Pics