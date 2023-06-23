Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Mahindra Scorpio N Waiting Time Reduced, Check For All Variants in Your City

Mahindra Scorpio N sees reduced waiting periods as production ramps up. Z8 trim tops with 13-month wait, Z4 follows. Prices start at Rs 13.06 lakh

Edited By: Samreen Pall

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 15:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Waiting Period for Mahindra Scorpio N Decreases as Production Ramps Up (Photo: Mahindra)
Waiting Period for Mahindra Scorpio N Decreases as Production Ramps Up (Photo: Mahindra)

The highly anticipated launch of the Mahindra Scorpio N created a stir almost a year ago. The company finally seemed to have addressed the demand of giving a more modern and feature-specific upgrade to the long-running Scorpio N.

As expected, the SUV witnessed a surge in demand, resulting in an extended waiting period. However, after a year, the waiting period for the Scorpio N seems to be finally decreasing, albeit still extending to a little over a year, depending on the variant.

The Scorpio N is available in 5 trim options— Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. According to Autocar, the Z8 trim has the longest waiting period currently – 13 months followed by the Z4 trim which is available with a wait time of up to a year. The waiting period for the base Z2 model is somewhere around 6-7 months in the petrol version and 7-8 months in the diesel variant. For the Z6 model, the wait time is 10-12 months whereas the top-end Z8 L automatic variant has the least waiting period 2 to 3 months in the petrol unit. For the diesel engine option, this variant comes with a 7 to 8-month waiting period.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Classic to Get New S5 Variant Soon; Checkout Price, Features and More

It is worth noting that the waiting period for various Scorpio N variants has significantly decreased since November of last year, when it stood at a little over 2 years.

Mahindra Scorpio N comes packed with two engine options — a 2-litre turbo petrol unit equipped to deliver 203 bhp of power and another 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine with abilities to churn out 175 bhp. The units get paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV comes with rear-wheel drive as standard. However, the company offers a four-wheel drive option in diesel.

    • In terms of convenience features, the Scorpio N boasts wireless charging, a dual-pod instrument cluster with a MID unit, and Sony’s 3D sound system with roof-mounted speakers. Additionally, it includes a start-stop button, cruise control, multiple drive modes, and six airbags to ensure a safe ride.

    With prices ranging from Rs 13.06 lakh to 24.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Scorpio N doesn’t have a direct rival in terms of its positioning. However, it faces competition from formidable contenders such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar

    first published: June 23, 2023, 10:52 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 15:02 IST
