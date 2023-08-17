Mahindra Scorpio EV, Bolero EV India Launch Confirmed on INGLO Platform

The leading car maker in India, Mahindra has created a buzz in the auto industry after showcasing the electric Thar concept, Scorpio-based pickup, tractors, and products on August 14 in Cap Town. During the event, the company also confirmed that soon it will introduce an electric version of Bolero and Scorpio, which will feature the same e’ moniker as the concept Thar.

While breaking the covers from the company’s new logo for its e-SUV segment at the event, Mahindra’s CEO for auto and Farm sector, Rajesh Jejurikar said that over a period of time, the company will turn all the internal combustion engines into electric.

What to Expect from Upcoming EV Scorpio and Bolero?

Now, here comes the biggest question, what one should expect from the upcoming e-Scorpio and e-Bolero? The report says there is high chance that both vehicles might feature an RWD set-up, and the company might source the motor from Volkswagen. However, customers can also expect the Scorpio.e with an all-wheel drive option, featuring dual-motor arrangements.

EV Scorpio and Bolero Platform

Talking about the platform, it is expected that both the king-size SUV might use the P1 version of the INGLO platform, the same one that has been used in Thar.e that will allow both vehicles to have off-road capblities.

EV Scorpio and Bolero Launch

As far as the launch is concerned, the company already hinted that they are lined up to introduce four born EV SUVs between the end of 2024 to mid-2026, which means the electric SUVs are liekly to hit the market during the mentioned time period.

Amid this, introducing or turning these SUVs into electric does not mean the company will stop the ICE powertrains of the models. Mahindra continues to provide the fuel-powered engine, featuring ladder-frame chassis in both SUVs.