Mahindra Thar SUV Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone in India

Mahindra Thar is certainly a popular SUV that has set many records over the years. Having said that, the vehicle has achieved a significant production milestone in India by crossing the 1 lakh unit mark. The second-generation Thar was launched only two-and-a-half-years ago, making this feat all the more impressive. The 1,00,000th unit of the Thar was rolled out from the company’s manufacturing plant in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The SUV has managed to achieve this impressive production milestone due to its rugged styling, commanding road presence and tremendous off-roading capability. In fact, the Thar has almost acquired an iconic status in India.

Mahindra offers Thar in both 2WD and 4WD avatars. Thar’s 4×2 variant is available in two engine options – a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine and a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit. While the 1.5-litre turbo diesel generates 117bhp and 300Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, the turbo petrol churns out 150bhp and 300Nm of torque. The gasoline unit comes mated with a six-speed torque converter.

The powerful 2.2-litre 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine is offered with Thar 4WD. This engine delivers 132bhp with 300Nm of torque.

Interestingly, Mahindra is set to introduce a new entry-level 4×4 variant of its Thar in the Indian market. This variant will likely be slotted between the AX(O) trim and LX trims and will be named AX AC.

Maruti Suzuki will launch its highly anticipated Jimny lifestyle SUV in the next few months. Therefore, Mahindra is possibly aiming to counter Jimny by introducing its iconic 4×4 variant in a more affordable avatar. Thar 4×4 boasts of electronic brake locking differential which enables superior off-roading capability by providing better grip in low-traction situations. Thar comes with creature comforts like a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The Thar is available in the following colours - Aqua Marine, Napoli Black, Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Blazing Bronze and Everest White.

The Jimny, which has an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system, is expected to emerge as the main rival of Thar. Mahindra Thar also competes with Force Gurkha.

